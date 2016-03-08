Marotta and Icardi look to put the past behind them

CEO Beppe Marotta met with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara in an attempt to bring an end to the chaos at Inter.



According to La Repubblica, the captain's armband "is no longer a preliminary ruling, nor is it the economic part". It is believed now the truce can arrive until the end of the season. Icardi will not get the armband and perhaps not even the renewal of the contract but instead asks that his professionalism and sacrifices are recognized, also playing with knee pain. Marotta seems conciliatory: "The past is the past, we look for the best formula to get the thread back".







However, there remains the unknown factor of the relationship with the faction Perisic-Brozovic, who demanded an apology for Wanda's criticism and Spalletti’s future is still unknown with the shadows of Conte and Allegri looming.



Inter take on Eintracht Frankfurt away in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Europa League.



