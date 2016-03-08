Marotta blocks Inter’s Sanchez move: report

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Giuseppe Marotta has blocked the club’s move for Manchester United veteran striker Alexis Sanchez.



On Saturday, Sky Sports reported that the Chile international has agreed personal terms with the Milan-based club where the player was willing to take a pay cut in order to seal a move away from Old Trafford.



However, as per CorSport, Marotta has pulled the plug on the deal for unknown reasons at the very last minute.



With two more weeks to go in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Inter will now make a move for the former Barcelona striker or will the club look for other options.

