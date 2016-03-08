Marotta blocks Inter’s Sanchez move: report

18 August at 10:34
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Giuseppe Marotta has blocked the club’s move for Manchester United veteran striker Alexis Sanchez.

On Saturday, Sky Sports reported that the Chile international has agreed personal terms with the Milan-based club where the player was willing to take a pay cut in order to seal a move away from Old Trafford.

However, as per CorSport, Marotta has pulled the plug on the deal for unknown reasons at the very last minute.

With two more weeks to go in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Inter will now make a move for the former Barcelona striker or will the club look for other options.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.