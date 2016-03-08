Marotta: ‘Champions League decisive for Spalletti’s future’

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke about the future of Luciano Spalletti: “He is confirmed, his job is not at risk. In my 22-year career I’ve sacked no managers. To sack a manager there must be some conditions and there are no conditions to sack the manager. Spalletti will stay”.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “Champions League? There are some targets that we must reach, we will do our evaluations after”.



GROUP – “The winning culture must be improved. That’s the only way to exit the crisis. We are all under exam. There is no link between Icardi’s performances and talks about his contract extension especially because his image is managed by Wanda Nara. This is not the cause of his involution.

