Marotta closes door on Ibrahimovic's Inter return?
20 October at 12:15Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken to DAZN about the possible move linking Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a return to the club.
'Ours is a squad that we wanted to design in this way, then the January market is available to companies, but there are no strong players available, although we must be vigilant and understand what opportunities may be there.
'Ibra? Today we are competitive, if Sanchez's injury had not occurred we would have been extremely happy, but we are optimistic because within two months Sanchez will be back on the field and the offensive arrangement will remain unchanged.'
