Marotta confirms Eriksen deal: 'We hope to conclude it in the next few days'

Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to DAZN ahead of the Nerazzurri's game against Cagliari at the San Siro.



"All games are delicate regardless of the opponent, we have to play with the same conviction with which we play against the others. Important professionals have arrived, we must give them time to settle in and this is what Conte is working on," he said.



"Eriksen? You all know that we have been negotiating for some time with Tottenham. His contract expires at the end of the season and I am optimistic and I hope it will be concluded in a hurry also because the market closes on Friday and we hope to close in the next few days," Marotta added.