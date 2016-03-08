Marotta confirms Godin's arrival and reveals 'confidence' over Icardi's return to the team
21 February at 21:15Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sports before Inter-Rapid Vienna and revealed various interesting things.
"Lautaro the future of Inter? Certainly yes, he is a very young player and is finding confidence playing in the starting lineup. He must find the right confidence that he can become one of the stars of this team," he said.
"Icardi? We are waiting for him. I have nothing to add. We are confident of his return as soon as he will recover from his knee discomfort. The players are great professionals, they have to do their duty but there is still an attitude of great openness also because Icardi is our player.
"What I thought about during Godin's goal [against Juve]? I'm happy. We are very forward in the negotiations and it was nice to see him score. I'm very optimistic and I think we will get to an official communication soon.
"The club is above all. There is a club - Copenhagen - which has a slogan 'Nothing above the club' in its slogan because nothing is above the club and we go ahead with his motto in our mind," Marotta concluded.
