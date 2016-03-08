Marotta confirms Man Utd and Arsenal snub: ‘Inter move possible’
13 November at 10:10Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed yesterday night that his transfer to Inter is possible. Calciomercato.com had exclusively reported last month that Marotta will be appointed Inter CEO in January.
Speaking about his future after receiving the ‘Radicchio d’Oro’ as the best football chief in Italy, Marotta said: “I will remain in Italy and Inter is a possibility.”
Speaking about the Juventus model, Marotta said: “They have no competitors in Italy for their qualities and for their organization.”
Marotta is in talks to finalize his move to Inter and he will be appointed Inter CEO in January.
Piero Ausilio will remain in charge as Inter’s DS while Antonello will have commercial and administrative tasks.
Marotta had also been linked with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal but the former Juventus SEO confirmed last night that his future will be in Italy. Inter are ready to welcome him to begin a new path under the most successful Italian football chief of the last 10 years.
Go to comments