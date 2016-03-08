Marotta confirms Nainggolan and Icardi will leave Inter

06 July at 14:45
The sporting director of Serie A giants Inter Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi are not part of the club's plans next season.

Rumors and reports have claimed over the past few weeks that not just Icardi but even Nainggolan will be asked to leave the nerazzurri this summer. The Belgian was one of Luciano Spalletti's most prefered players but struggled with fitness last season.

In an interview that Marotta gave to Sky Italia, he talked about the situation of both the players.
  He said: "Nainggolan and Icardi? We need clarity and transparency. They're great players and talent, but it's not enough. They are not part of our project, I say this with transparency and respect. Icardi is on the market. But we respect the contractual agreements."

Icardi fell out of favor at the club last season after he was stripped off captaincy in February and then was kept out of the side as he refused to accept terms about a new contract at the club.

