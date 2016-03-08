Marotta: 'Conte was seen at Inter's HQ? Milan is a big city...'

"Antonio Conte was seen today in the neighbourhood of Inter's HQ? Milan is a big city, not only a beautiful one. It's not strange that a citizen like him walks in the centre of the city," he began.

The former Juve director also spoke about their current manager, Luciano Spalletti, stating that the club believes in the 59-year-old, thus shifting focus from the Conte rumours.

"We have Spalletti who is doing well and we are third in the standings. We are still in Coppa Italia as well as Europa League. The club has maximum confidence in him," he concluded.