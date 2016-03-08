Marotta cuts Juve compensation payout to join Inter

29 October at 11:20
Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta is destined to join Inter by the beginning of the new year, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few days ago.

Today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera confirm our information and claim Marotta is negotiating his compensation payout with the Old Lady.

Marotta is open to reduce his severance pay in order to leave Juventus and be free to join Inter. Formal talks between the Nerazzurri and Marotta will only begin after the termination of his contract with Juventus.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.