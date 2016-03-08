Marotta cuts Juve compensation payout to join Inter
29 October at 11:20Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta is destined to join Inter by the beginning of the new year, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported a few days ago.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera confirm our information and claim Marotta is negotiating his compensation payout with the Old Lady.
Marotta is open to reduce his severance pay in order to leave Juventus and be free to join Inter. Formal talks between the Nerazzurri and Marotta will only begin after the termination of his contract with Juventus.
Go to comments