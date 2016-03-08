Marotta dreams to have Allegri at Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta is reportedly dreaming of working with Massimiliano Allegri, but this time at Inter.The relations between Marotta and Luciano Spalletti have gone sour over the last few weeks, as Inter got knocked out of the Coppa Italia and now find themselves in the Europa League.Corriere dello Sport state that while Antonio Conte is in pole position to get the job next season, Inter fans dream of the return of Jose Mourinho. But Marotta is dreaming of being reunited with Allegri.Inter are paying close attention to the developments at Juventus and if the chance arises, they will make a move for the Italian.