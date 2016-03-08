Marotta edges close to Inter Milan switch
31 October at 21:40Former Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta is reportedly growing closer to a switch to Inter, with his Juventus departure all but complete.
Marotta announced following Juve's 3-1 win over Napoli last month that he will leave the post of the Juve CEO. Reports had linked him with a move to the FIGC, but he categorically denied the links. The rumors also linked him with a move to Napoli and Inter.
Corriere della Sera state that Marotta will complete his Juventus exit by the end of this week and he is now very close to a move to Inter.
Some last amount of paper work is still needed for Marotta to finally part ways with Juve, despite the news having been confirmed last week by the club. Once the final paper work is sorted, talks about a move to Inter will restart.
While initial talks were already held last month, the talks will soon reach an advanced stage very soon. And Marotta is all but set to join the nerazzurri.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
