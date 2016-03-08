Marotta explodes about Juve-Inter postponement: 'We have been damaged'
01 March at 12:00Yesterday afternoon the Lega Serie A announced the postponement of five Serie A matches including the much-anticipated clash between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium. Initially, the match was supposed to have been played behind closed doors but after further consideration, a postponement to May 13 was made official.
And ever since the decision, there has been a lot of talk about the regularity of it, especially from the Nerazzurri fans, who flooded social media with many messages against the decision, attacking the likes of the Lega Serie A, Juventus and more.
But even Inter officials took their time to make a comment about the chaotic situation in Serie A, in particular, CEO Giuseppe Marotta. Yesterday he responded in a somewhat diplomatic manner in an interview with Sky Sport. But today, the tone of the former Juventus director changed drastically as he spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinter1908.it) about the entire situation in detail.
"I am worried about Inter-Sassuolo next Sunday. What do you do, how do you behave? You cannot play behind closed doors, it would be absurd to use an instrument that only a week before was not considered suitable to face a health emergency," he said.
"Closed doors do not exist, stop, end of discussions. And do not even talk about postponement to Monday. Inter has already suffered damage, we paid dearly. Three days later, however, we would have commitments in the Europa League.
"So the solution I see is that the game takes place on Sunday with open doors. The original sin is the postponement of Inter-Sampdoria last Sunday. That match should have been played behind closed doors, a solution that nobody likes but in my opinion it is inevitable in situations like this. And I'll say more: for this round, the same criterion had to be used for all teams, the whole round should have been postponed.
"If the league risks not ending? Yes, if more matches were to be postponed, then yes. And then I ask myself: why was the Juve-Inter date decided before the Inter-Sampdoria date? On what basis? The league is distorted. It is altered in its balance. Just think of the injuries and disqualifications. And then there is the psychological aspect. And again: Inter are damaged, the schedule in May is incredible.
"Conte? He is worried, like many of his colleagues. For a coach, it is not easy to manage the uncertainty of the schedule. It is difficult to plan training sessions, let alone think about the month of May.
"It is not easy to keep the tension high in the players. In football the motivations are everything. There is the risk that a player will give up in one direction favouring other, apparently simpler, ways," Marotta concluded.
