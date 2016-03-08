Marotta gives his take on Coronavirus concern and Juve-Inter postponement
29 February at 14:00This afternoon Lega Serie A confirmed their decision to postpone 5 Serie A matches to May including the big matchup between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium which was scheduled for tomorrow. The Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport (via fcinter1908.it) about the situation and raised his concern over the situation in the country.
"As a citizen, I have to say that we are in an emergency and we must have great respect and protect the health of citizens. As an executive, we have to deal with this emergency to plan the league schedule," he said.
"We found ourselves faced with this sudden decision by the Lega. I am already worried. I am already worried. If they extend the decree of the Council of Ministers, I wonder how we will manage matches such as Inter-Sassuolo, Atalanta-Lazio and Bologna-Juve with teams in Europe. The same criterion must be adopted for the next games."
The former Juventus director went on to speak about the possibility of an extraordinary assembly of the Lega Serie A, discussed the conflict of health protection and football as well as the match behind closed doors against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday this week.
"As Inter, we have asked for an extraordinary assembly of the Lega to safeguard the balance and fair competitiveness of our league. If it affects Serie A as a whole? The first thing is to protect everyone's health. Then speaking of football, a univocal and harmonious criterion is needed to maintain competitiveness. I am worried about the management of the next round of Serie A.
"Ludogorets? I admit that it was a surreal experience to play behind closed doors. Everyone was penalized, especially the fans. We are in an emergency and we must continue the league. Using the games behind closed doors was a necessary thing and I don't see any other options.
"We asked to convene an extraordinary assembly as soon as possible. I don't want to argue, I take note of the Lega's decision. This timing could be avoided. I'm worried about the future and the next round."
Finally, Marotta was asked whether it is not strange that UEFA imposed measures to close the San Siro, while the Lega chose a different path. He also spoke about the possibility of reducing the number of teams in Italy and the necessity to review schedule planning towards the future.
"I don't want to make controversies. The Lega has decided. I'm waiting for the assembly and the council in a few days. Everything could have been managed better with respect and protection of health.
"Today we are faced with football full of commitments. Now the players are under stressful pressure. We have to review if it makes sense to continue to have 20 teams. I am in favour of the reduction to 18. This unpredictable situation must make us think and we must plan the next season with a schedule that includes free midweeks for cases of this type," Marotta concluded.
