Marotta: 'Icardi? Spalletti has done what is good for Inter'

31 March at 20:40
Before the match against Lazio, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta returned to talk about Mauro Icardi, who remains a hot topic for the Nerazzurri
 
"I respect Nicoletti a lot for his professionalism, but you can't expect the lawyer to know who is called up for a game before anyone else. It's fantasy football to think so. When will we get out of this situation? We are already out, because reintegration takes place gradually. 
 
"The manager has a very difficult role, but he has the right to choose the players he wants. From this point of view, nothing can be said about Luciano Spalletti, because he has acted for the good of Inter by responding to the club's values," he concluded. 

Inter are currently facing Lazio at the San Siro and after 10 minutes played, the deadlock is yet to be broken. 
 

