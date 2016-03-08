Marotta: "Important to have no injuries"
26 September at 21:32Beppe Marotta, Juventus' CEO, spoke to DAZN before his side's encounter with Bologna, which they are currently leading 2-0.
"The most important thing is to continue our winning streak with a positive performance. We face a difficult opponent, then we will have Napoli, as well as Young Boys in the Champions League. For this reason, it's important that no one gets hurt," Marotta concluded.
