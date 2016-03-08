Marotta labels Conte as Inter's 'top player' and refuses to comment on Icardi situation

Inter Milan's CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke during the press conference of the announcement of Nerazzurri's summer training camp, commenting on the current situation at the club as well as Antonio Conte's arrival.



"We leaders have responsibilities to those who believe in us and our clubs. We want to ensure that Inter returns where it deserves to be. It was important to find a place that could enhance our values, a place we identified as Lugano," he said.



"Milano and Lugano represent excellence for sporting values and social culture. Congratulations to the president Angelo Renzetti who led the team to the Europa League. We are proud of them.



"Antonio Conte? He is a real top player. The intention is to give the fans a lot of satisfaction thanks to his skills.



"Icarid? Let's move on to the next question. Evaluations of the squad are premature. There will be a special press conference scheduled to illustrate what the team will look like. I prefer not to answer now for a question of correctness," Marotta concluded.