‘Marotta left Juve because of Ronaldo’
01 October at 10:55Former Italy and Fiorentina star Luca Toni spoke to Sky Sport (via Ilbianconero) about Beppe Marotta’s Juventus farewell on Sunday night: “Players and directors come and go. Juventus remain”, the 2006 Italy World Cup winner said.
“Marotta has done very well at Juventus, I think he is a manager that can do well in another top European club as well but in my opinion the arrival of Ronaldo has broken something at Juventus.”
“When there is a problem among the key members of a club it’s hard to continue the project together. Juventus will remain there forever, the Agnelli family will remain forever, chiefs and managers come and go. Marotta made history but I personally know Paratici and Cherubini and I can ensure that they can do very well too. If you sign Ronaldo and somebody doesn’t agree with the decision things can become more complicated than what they used to be.”
