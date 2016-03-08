Marotta: 'Parma-Inter not decisive for Spalletti, Nainggolan can give more'

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has spoken to Sky Sport today about Inter's current 'moment of crisis', after a midweek Coppa Italia exit to Lazio and defeat to relegation-threatened Bologna yesterday, both at Inter's San Siro; amidst chaos and issues off the pitch to do with the club's ultras and their disappointment with Inter's anti-discrimination program."More than discussion or chat, yesterday there was a normal confrontation that takes place at the end of each match, whether you win or lose, you just have to wait until the coach finishes his post-match interview and you meet."Challenge with Parma decisive for Spalletti? No, we know the form of Inter, but the position by Spalletti is very solid. There are 16 matches left till the end of the season, there are still many points still available. We are in third place, albeit in a difficult moment, but we know that we can count on a coach and a group of capable players, as well as on a large audience."Nainggolan? He had some difficulties of insertion accompanied by performances not suited to those to which he has accustomed us, but I am convinced that we talk about a professional who can and must give more. He is aware of it and I know that with Spalletti they are doing a particular job. He's not in great shape, but his professionalism must emerge and, when it does, he will give us great performances."

