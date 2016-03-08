Marotta: 'Politano and Young? What isn't already done can be done tonight' - Video

Last night, it was reported that Inter are working on signing Ashley Young from Manchester United. Furthermore, AC Milan have initiated contacts with their city rivals to bring in Matte Politano. Marotta had his say on both of these rumours.

"Politano and Young? At the moment, there are many rumours, we are all active. In general, you know very well that what has already been done can be done tonight," he stated.

Inter's CEO, Beppe Marotta, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the new Panini album. Of course, he was asked about the transfer market by the reporters present, and Calciomercato.com managed to record the former Juve director as he made his comments.