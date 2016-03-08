Marotta proud of Juve star's latest achievement for Italy

The managing director of Juventus, Beppe Marotta spoke about the UEFA Nations League and he explained how proud he is for Giorgio Chiellini to get the captain’s armband for Italy against Poland.



“There are many Juventus players all over the world on international duty and that is reason to be proud,” managing director of Juventus, Beppe Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.



“A new era begins for Italy and we hope with good results, because that is the most important thing. We are very proud that Chiellini is the captain of this Italy, as it often happens that a Juventus player wears the armband for the Nazionale. Bernardeschi mezzala? When there are good players the schemes are found,” he added.



On tribute to Davide Astori: “Fiorentina Band for Astori? Maximum respect for the sentiment.There is a regulation, we will talk to the Council of 12 in the utmost respect of the situation.”

