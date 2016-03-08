Marotta refuses to rule out Icardi exit and fuels speculations on Conte-Dybala
15 April at 11:25Inter' CEO Beppe Marotta spoke with Radio Anchio lo sport on Monday morning: “It took me some time to settle in at Inter. I’ve been doing this job for 42 years and I’ve spent an average of five years in every club I joined, so it’s normal for me. Gap with Juve? It’s normal, they are a winning model for their result and the management of their finances. Inter changed three owners in the last years”.
ICARDI – “He is gaining experience, he is an important player for this club and he has two years left in his contract. Icardi is one of the best strikers in the world but we will think about his future in the right moment. Yesterday’s gesture is very nice for Perisic and it shows how the dressing room is united”.
SPALLETTI – "He also has two years left in his contract and the team is in line with its targets. He deserves our trust because he’s proved he can reach important results”.
CONTE – “The rumours are a consequence of the fact that he is available and that he is a winning manager. He’s won trophies with Juve and Chelsea and he’s done incredible things with the national team. It’s normal that he is linked with big clubs but I want to repeat that Spalletti fully deserves to be the coach of Inter”.
DYBALA-ICARDI – “I’ve already said how much important Icardi is. Dybala is living a tough moment but he is also very strong. He has important skills, as a man and as a footballer. The man makes the difference. Dybala is an important professional, just like Icardi”.
