Marotta responds to Juve-Inter reports for Icardi-Dybala

18 February at 18:00
Fabio Paratici, Juventus' sporting director, has spoken on the reports linking the club to wantaway Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, saying that "we'll talk about it in June."

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta, who joined the club from Juventus towards the end of 2018, has spoken to Sky Sport, to which he said: 

"We do not intend to sell Icardi. He will do well in the future too. Paratici has said that we will see what we will do in June? The same goes for Dybala, we will see what he will do in June."

Therefore, all eyes are on the upcoming summer transfer market to see if the futures of Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala will involve a move in the opposite direction. 

Icardi is at the centre of a major crisis at Inter Milan; with tensions growing between the club management and the player and his wife-agent Wanda Nara. Icardi has been stripped of his captaincy, as well as being not included in the squads to face Sampdoria and Rapid Vienna.

