Marotta reveals intention to sign Romagnoli
03 June at 10:35Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the club does indeed want to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.
The Old Lady have drawn strong links Romagnoli over the last few weeks and they are likely to move for him, if Milan are willing to sell the player this summer.
In an interview that Marotta gave to the QS Magazine, he told: " If Romagnoli is sold, he will be sold to Juventus."
It is believed that the market scenario could force Milan into selling the defender, as the incoming UEFA sanction can see them get banned from participating in any UEFA tournament next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments