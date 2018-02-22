Marotta reveals the biggest difference between Conte and Allegri
14 May at 11:20Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Rai Sport after the seventh successive scudetto won by the Old Lady yesterday night.
Juventus’ stunning run begun seven years ago with Antonio Conte in charge of the club: “That win was the first one for this group of directors”, Marotta said. “This scudetto, however, was the most difficult. When Allegri replaced Conte fans were not happy. They threw eggs at us but we were sure that we had made the right choice. We are on really good terms with Allegri and I think we can continue together. We’ll meet him next week.”
“The dream is to win the Champions League but of course it’s more complicated than the scudetto. We will try again next season. Real Madrid area a top team, we were the only ones to stop them in 2015, then they’ve always reached the final.”
“We have players like Dybala and Bernardeschi who are not yet 27. We’ll decide what to do with Pjaca and we are happy with Mandzukic. We need to see if he wants to continue with us. I thinkhe will.”
“Allegri? A manager must work on the pitch but also on the mentality of footballers. It’s not easy to work with top players. Allegri rotated them and was smart in terms of communication. In the past there was a huge gap between players and manager, now things have changed.”
“Buffon will leave something extraordinary. He is a leader, he will talk to Agnelli next week before announcing his decision.”
