Juventus’ CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Rai Sport after the seventh successive scudetto won by the Old Lady yesterday night. Juventus’ stunning run begun seven years ago with Antonio Conte in charge of the club: “That win was the first one for this group of directors”, Marotta said. “This scudetto, however, was the most difficult. When Allegri replacedand I think we can continue together. We’ll meet him next week.”“The dream is to win the Champions League but of course it’s more complicated than the scudetto. We will try again next season. Real Madrid area a top team, we were the only ones to stop them in 2015, then they’ve always reached the final.”“We have players like Dybala and Bernardeschi who are not yet 27. We’ll decide what toI thinkhe will.”“Allegri? A manager must work on the pitch but also on the mentality of footballers. It’s not easy to work with top players. Allegri rotated them and was smart in terms of communication..”“Buffon will leave something extraordinary. He is a leader, he will talk to Agnelli next week before announcing his decision.”