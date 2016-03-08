Marotta reveals truth over Higuain's move to Chelsea or Milan and how Juve signed Ronaldo
26 July at 20:33During the fixtures' draw for Serie A, Juventus's Beppe Marotta spoke about how the club managed to land Ronaldo, while also commenting on Higuain's rumoured move to Milan or Chelsea.
"Ronaldo is a champion that is recognized by everyone, and it was an extraordinary operation that makes us very proud. When did the idea come to life? it all came from favourable circumstances, Agnelli did his utmost to seal the deal.
"The Bonucci saga? Today he is a Milan player, I can't go further into our evaluations of the player.
"Higuain? I feel that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has created an attack of good quality but also of quantity. We will evaluate Higuain's future with those affected. Milan or Chelsea? No official offers have arrived."
Bonucci has expressed a desire to return to Juventus, as has been confirmed by both clubs. However, his move to the Bianconeri is far from certain.
