Giuseppe Marotta announced his departure from Juventus yesterday after the match against Naples. Today,

the club CEO spoke to

RAI

and clarified his reasons for leaving the

8 years at the club.

"This is a situation that was desired by the club," Marotta said.

"'Sent away' is a term a bit too strong. I married this management line. I am a company man. I am sure I have given 100% in years of great success.

"Painful? Yes, because the life of work and the world of sport are made of feelings and emotions and in these 8-9 years, fortunately, I have experienced many and have been very beautiful.

"I believe I have accompanied President Agnelli in a growth of experience. Now he is able to be a protagonist in sports at a national and international level."

"Juve is one of the most unforgettable pages of my life. The most beautiful emotion was when we conquered the first Scudetto of the Agnelli era with Conte on the bench."

"I deny candidating for the FIGC President, but I cannot exclude moving to another top club. I have been doing this job for 40 years. I need to recharge, but I would like to introduce myself in 2019/20 at the helm of another team."

"If Juve made the Champions League final I would be happy because it would be the result, not only, of my work as well as the work of Paratici and Nedved and many more. If it happens, I will be there to cheer for them, as a simple fan of my team," Marotta concluded.