Marotta: Ronaldo launched the idea, it started with Cancelo
11 July at 13:00Giuseppe Marotta, CEO and executive of Juventus, spoke to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, about the official purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo.
PROTAGONISTS - "It was a great team game, yes, I'm happy, very happy and the real protagonists of this team are the player and the Juventus shareholders ".
THE CHOICE - "It was Cristiano Ronaldo the first to believe in this, the first to launch it . He chose Juve. And when we realized that we could seize this opportunity, the company's shareholders have agreed to support the enterprise I insist, it was a great team game ".
'As soon as we realized that there was the possibility we exploited it, everything started with the operation Cancelo , whose prosecutor is Mendes. Cristiano is very happy to play for one of the best teams in the world and will live in the center of Turin.”
