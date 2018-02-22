On the future: "An eight Scudetto? To win it we had to win the seventh, so this is an important step. In football, players and managers come and go, but we must stick to the feeling we have right now.



On the growth: "The first year was difficult, I did not understand what it meant to be at Juventus and with Andrea Agnelli. There is a sense of belonging, linked to the fact that the ownership has been the same for many years. We have a great culture."



On Var: "It's a source of great satisfaction for us, Juventus have always been accused of stealing results. Its arrival has helped the referees to make better decisions. VAR needs to be protected."



On Champions League: "The difference between the Champions League and Serie A is that the Champions League is a tournament, just one episode, an unlucky draw or mistake from the referee and you're out. In the league, however, the strongest team always wins."



On Allegri: "Allegri has brought extraordinary results, he's the driver of this group. The club has supported him in all of his ideas."