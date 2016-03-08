Marotta: 'There is no breakdown with Icardi. A fascinating race with Milan and Roma'
01 March at 20:45Inter are currently playing against Cagliari away from home and the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the matchup, addressing several topics, including the seemingly infinite Mauro Icardi issue.
"Icardi's position? This topic has been talked about and we are still talking about it but we have an important match tonight and we are concentrated for Cagliari. If he was referring to me? I could spend an hour talking about this but I'm focused on the game, we have anger inside after Florence and we want to turn it into motivation for tonight and we'll see the rest in the coming days," he said.
"The relationship with Icardi? These are internal dynamics that we manage with the person concerned. There is not much to mend because there is no breakdown in the ties. Icardi leaving abroad? Let's change the subject...
"It is a good fight in Serie A, a fascinating race for the Champions League with Milan and Roma. There are so many matches, the standings change a lot. One has to walk fast because the others are on your heels. Tonight it will be a difficult game but we have to get the three points.
"Spalletti's opinion on Icardi? He has his vision. I must say that sometimes controversies arise but we are united, we want to achieve our goals that are crucial for the growth of the team," Marotta concluded.
