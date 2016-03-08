Marotta to become FIGC President?

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta could become the new president of the Italian football association, Il Corriere della Sera and Il Corriere dello Sport reports.



The FIGC will need to choose a new president during their next general meeting on the 22nd of October and Marotta is the candidate that both the CONI and the Italian Government would like to see in charge of Italian football.



Marotta is taking time and is thinking about the offer to become the head of the Italian football although any candidate would need at least the 73% of preferences to take the job. Marotta would only accept to become the president of FIGC with a huge consent within all the actors of Italian football and Lega Serie A, B, C, D, the association of footballer and referees are looking for a strong, common candidate.



A possible problem, however, could be the salary of the President of FIGC: € 36.000 a year gross of tax, a lot less than what Marotta's current wage at Juventus.