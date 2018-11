Marotta to make Man United and Real Madrid stars his first Inter reinforcements

Giuseppe Marotta officially terminated his contract as Juventus CEO on October 31, but the long-serving director is reportedly just a step away from becoming a part of the Inter management and despite no official confirmation as of now, he is reportedly already working for reinforcements for Luciano Spalletti's side. Corriere di Torino According to , Marotta is looking to reinforce the Nerazzurri with two big names - Luka Modric from Real Madrid, who was already a target for the club last summer, and Anthony Martial, whose contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.