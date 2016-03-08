Marotta to make Man United and Real Madrid stars his first Inter reinforcements
12 November at 19:00Giuseppe Marotta officially terminated his contract as Juventus CEO on October 31, but the long-serving director is reportedly just a step away from becoming a part of the Inter management and despite no official confirmation as of now, he is reportedly already working for reinforcements for Luciano Spalletti's side.
According to Corriere di Torino, Marotta is looking to reinforce the Nerazzurri with two big names - Luka Modric from Real Madrid, who was already a target for the club last summer, and Anthony Martial, whose contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.
Go to comments