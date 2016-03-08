Marotta to make Man United and Real Madrid stars his first Inter reinforcements

marotta nelle vesti di dg della juventus
12 November at 19:00
Giuseppe Marotta officially terminated his contract as Juventus CEO on October 31, but the long-serving director is reportedly just a step away from becoming a part of the Inter management and despite no official confirmation as of now, he is reportedly already working for reinforcements for Luciano Spalletti's side.

According to Corriere di Torino, Marotta is looking to reinforce the Nerazzurri with two big names - Luka Modric from Real Madrid, who was already a target for the club last summer, and Anthony Martial, whose contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.