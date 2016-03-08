Marotta: 'Wanda Nara's words on Icardi are annoying'
26 August at 21:45Inter CEO Beppe Marotta believes that Wanda Nara's comments about Mauro Icardi are annoying in many ways.
Marotta was talking to DAZN in an interview that he recently gave and he talked about Wanda.
He said: "We are proud and grateful to our fans who have rushed to a summer evening, it is testimony that Inter is loved, it is up to us to return their trust. The words of Wanda Nara on Icardi? For us a bit of annoyance, both for the times and for the ways.
"I absolutely deny that any Inter manager, and in particular Steven Zhang, has invited Icardi to stay. We have dictated a precise strategy and communicated it at the right time. We will go on until the end and nobody from Inter can distort this common line ".
