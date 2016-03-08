‘Marotta was shaking when he signed Dybala, he wasn't sure'
01 October at 12:45Former Inter defender Beppe Bergomi spoke to Sky Sport about Marotta’s Juventus exit (Via Ilbianconero): “I am really sorry for him because I think he is a great director. Although I had a discussion with him after the last commentary of Inter-Juventus, I think he is a prepared manager who’s always work very well.”
One of the possible reasons of Marotta’s exit is Juventus’ new course that may see the club make bigger investments to sign top players in the future. A few days ago Agnelli said that ‘Juventus aim to buy the next Cristiano Ronaldo’ and this could have gone against Marotta’s will as the Italian has always been very much focused on the club’s balance as well.
“Marotta is a prepared director”, Bergomi said. “When he signed Dybala for € 40 million he was shaking. He was saying: ‘Let’s hope it all goes well’. He wasn’t sure [about the signing]. Now, I don’t know if Ronaldo has something to do with his choice. Ronaldo signed a four-year contract and he will leave Juventus when he is 38.”
“You can afford him for the first couple of years but what happens after that? Maybe Marotta was wrong about Ronaldo or maybe that’s not the reason he left but Marotta has always worked very well.”
