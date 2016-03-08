Marquinhos comments on Mbappé future amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint Germain central defender Marquinhos has sent a clear message to his teammate Kylian Mbappe that no player is bigger than the club.



The 20-year-old, after winning Ligue 1 Player-of-the-Year award, expressed that he is open to leaving the French giants by saying: “This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career. I have learned so much here, and I feel it's maybe the time to have more responsibility. Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project."



However, Mbappe’s club teammate Marquinhos sent a clear message to the youngster by stating: “I didn't understand what he will decide to do, but all I can say is that PSG the club is more important than any player.”

