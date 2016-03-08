Marquinhos: 'I marked Messi when I had diarrhoea'

Brazilian star and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed that he had to man-mark Lionel Messi this past week even when he had diarrhea.



Marquinhos played against Argentina during a recent Copa America semi-final involving the both sides and in a recent interview that he gave recently, he talked about how he had to mark Messi.



He said: "It was not easy, Messi had an evening in which he was inspired, not only him but all the Argentines have played a great game, it has been difficult but I think the team has played a great game, the day of the game I had a virus and I spent the whole day at the hotel, I had diarrhoea and vomiting."