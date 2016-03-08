Marquinhos: 'I marked Messi when I had diarrhoea'

Marquinhos.Messi.2019.jpg GETTY IMAGES
06 July at 16:55
Brazilian star and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed that he had to man-mark Lionel Messi this past week even when he had diarrhea.

Marquinhos played against Argentina during a recent Copa America semi-final involving the both sides and in a recent interview that he gave recently, he talked about how he had to mark Messi.

He said: "It was not easy, Messi had an evening in which he was inspired, not only him but all the Argentines have played a great game, it has been difficult but I think the team has played a great game, the day of the game I had a virus and I spent the whole day at the hotel, I had diarrhoea and vomiting."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.