Marquinhos: 'Messi speaks of corruption at Copa America, but Barcelona..'

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team defender Marquinhos has taken a sly dig at Lionel Messi saying that while the Argentine talks about corruption at Copa America, similar things have happened for Barcelona.



Marquinhos was a regular fixture for Brazil in the Copa America, which saw the Selecao beat Peru 3-1 in the final. Brazil had also beaten Argentina in the semi-final to reach the final.



In a recent interview that the defender gave, he talked about Messi and said: "It is frustrating that a player like him, with his quality, complains about alleged wrongdoings. Barcelona and Argentina have often had episodes in favor and he never talked about corruption. "