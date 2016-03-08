Marseille beat Lazio to signing of €20 million Croatian defender Caleta-Car
16 July at 18:00According to what has been reported by Kronen Zeitung, Lazio target Duje Caleta-Car, who was on international duty with beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, is very close to completing a switch to Marseille.
The Red Bull Salzburg defender helped his team reach the Europa League semi-finals, before earning a spot in Croatia’s 23-man squad for the trip to Russia.
The deal is said to have been agreed for a fee of around €20 million, with the player completing his move to Marseille within the next few hours.
