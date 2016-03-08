Marseille boss hints at move for Roma midfielder as he is identified as top target
25 August at 16:45Marseille are continuing their pursuit for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman; as they aim to get a deal done before the transfer window shuts for French clubs in just under a week. Marseille are in continuous contact with the entourage of Strootman, attempting to convince the Dutchman to leave Rome.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Marseille head coach Rudi Garcia, himself a former coach of Roma, dropped a clue about a possible move for a midfielder of Strootman’s quality.
“We need a midfielder to replace Anguissa: we have a list of names, if not the first will be the second or third. Otherwise we will do with those we have.”
So although it appears time is running out for Marseille to make a move for Strootman, the intent is there and they will push to sign him; or another option if not.
