Moussa Dembele is keen to leave Celtic to join Marseille, according to RMC.

Les Phoceens were unable to nab Mario Balotelli in the summer, struggling to reach an agreement with the Italian.

Still needing a striker to replace the inefficient (but expensive!) Kostas Mitroglou, it looks like the French side is looking for another former Fulham man.

With Odsonne Edouard now the star in Glasgow, Dembele could be on his way out.

OM need to nab a striker this week, and paid for their profligacy and bad defending at the weekend with a 2-2 draw against Rennes, one in which they needed to come back from two goals down.

Dembele has scored 51 times in nearly 100 games for the Bhoys, but has only played one SPL game this season. He is reportedly interested not just in talking to Marseille, but in returning to his country, as he is a native Parisian.