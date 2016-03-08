Marseille, concrete interest in Napoli’s Ghoulam but no financial agreement yet
25 December at 14:30French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, as per Le10Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Algeria international has been linked with a move away from the Naples-based outfit in the recent past after not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Marseille are interested in signing Ghoulam in the mid-season transfer window but are finding it hard to agree a financial package for the player who has a contract with the Italian club till the summer of 2022.
The 28-year-old has been with the Gli Azzurri since the summer of 2014 when he moved from French club Saint-Étienne for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
Since then, the left-footed defender has represented his current club in 179 matches in all competitions where he has scored three goals along with providing 25 assists.
