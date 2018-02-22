Another club has reportedly entered the race for Mario Balotelli:

The Italian’s deal with Nice is set to run out this summer, and he has already been linked to Roma, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, though it appears that the Germans have other priorities.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Marseille also like the look of the Italian, who is still only 27.

Marseille are coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final, but look to have built a side that can compete in the coming years, with Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Valère Germain, Lucas Ocampos, Luiz Gustavo, Jordan Amavi and Bouna Sarr.

Could Balotelli be the man to solve their goalscoring issues? While Thauvin has been very prolific, striker Kostas Mitroglou has only managed 12 goals in all competitions, despite joining from Benfica for €15 million last summer.

Balotelli has 26, and has helped Nice land another Top 10 finish.