Marseille-Lazio: match preview and predicted line-ups

Lazio are in France to take on Marseille in the Europa League tomorrow evening. Marseille vs Lazio sees the Biancocelesti visit last season's beaten finalists; with OM losing to Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon in May. Lazio look to put embarrassment, in the form of a 4-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, behind them - and work on picking up what would be a vital three points. Marseille currently sit in 3rd in Group H - with just a point from their first two games. Lazio, meanwhile, are on three points - defeating Apollon Limassol in their campaign opener.Marseille are in good form in Ligue 1 and sit in 4th place in the table; 2 points above 5th placed Lyon and level on points with 3rd place Montpellier. Most recently, Marseille travelled to Nice and came away with a 1-0 win from Mario Balotelli's side. OM's last Europa League match saw them travel to Cyprus to take on Apollon Limassol - where they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2. Marseille's other Europa League clash was a 2-1 home defeat to Frankfurt; with the German side sitting on top of the group with six points from their two matches.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.