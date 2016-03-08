Marseille president blames Raiola for Balotelli’s collapsed move

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has harshly criticized Mino Raiola.



The Italian agent negotiated the possible transfer of Mario Balotelli at the club but his excessive economic demands have made the transfer of Balotelli collapse: “When you try to sign a player like Balotelli you need to know that you are going to sign two stars: one is the player and one is Raiola.”



“It’s like you get two stars for one.”



​Balotelli’s Nice contract expires at the end of the month and new Nice manager Patrick Vieira wants him the Italian to remain at the club.

