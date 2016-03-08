Marseille President explains Balotelli snub

All summer Mario Balotelli was the target of a number of clubs in Italy and France after his virtuoso displays for Nice in the last couple of seasons.



The Italian striker fired 33 goals in his last two Ligue 1 seasons with Nice and after what he offered he expected to make a big move this summer.



Manager Patrick Viera was upset that the player did not show up for training after he arrived, yet Balotelli did what he always did and expected to get away with it.



The last team highly interested in the player before the end of the transfer market was Marsielle, however the club failed to reach an agreement with agent Mino Raiola, forcing the player to stay with Nice.



Marsielle President gave his verdict on the situation saying:



"In order to end these deals positively every party must make sacrifices. Balance is needed and everybody must be happy in the end. We didn't share the same interest and in the end we didn't want to change our transfer strategy and economic policies for a player although he is a very talented one."

