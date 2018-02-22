"I have nothing to say on the subject, as on all of the things regarding the transfer market," Eyraud told reports.

Balotelli's contract expires this summer, thus allowing him to leave Nice for free. Several clubs have lined up to make him an offer, including Fiorentina who met with the player recently.

At the end of the match against Amiens, Marseille President, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, spoke about the upcoming transfer market and particularly the rumours about Nice striker Mario Balotelli.