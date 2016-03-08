Marseille to sign former Inter target Benedetto
16 July at 10:30With Mario Balotelli leaving French club Marseille on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 side have sourced his replace; a familiar name to some Serie A fans - Dario Benedetto.
Benedetto has been a target of the likes of Inter Milan in the past but his agent, Christian Bragarnik, has confirmed the move to Fox Sports:
"We have not signed yet, but we have reached an agreement with OM."
