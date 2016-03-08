Marseille want Gustavo back just months after selling to Fenerbahce

06 September at 16:57
French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille are interested in re-signing midfielder Luiz Gustavo in the coming days.

The 32-year-old has spent two successful seasons in France with the Les Olympiens from 2017-19 where he made 67 league appearances and scored seven goals.

Gustavo joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €7 million in the summer of 2019 but as per the latest report published in L'Equipe, Marseille are already looking for ways to bring the Brazil international back at the club.

However, the report stated that the former Bayern Munich midfielder is not interested in coming back to France.

