Marseille want Juve defender – the 3 possible replacements
13 October at 11:45Former Roma head coach Rudi Garcia is now in charge at French Ligue 1 club Marseille and, as per the latest information, wants to bring Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia to France. Juventus, therefore, are looking for replacements and Tuttosport have reported three possible names to replace the Moroccan defender.
The first is Fiorentina’s young Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is desirable due to his ability to play in either a central-defensive role or a full-back role; as he does for Fiorentina often.
The second of Juventus’ defensive targets is young Ajax Dutchman de Ligt, who Juventus have been reportedly interested in for some time. It was said that Juve wanted to bring de Ligt to Turin over the summer but ultimately ran out of time and money due to the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.
The final target for Juventus in defence in Club Brugge’s Mitrovic yet it is thought that Milenkovic and de Ligt are the main priority targets, with Mitrovic less so but still on the list.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments