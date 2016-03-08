Marseille have something to do with

The Nice star’s deal is reportedly expiring, yet the Ligue 1 side hasn’t taken it well that Super Mario has refused to show up to pre-season training.

With Coach Patrick Vieira reportedly fuming, the Italian striker’s future is in doubt: pursued by a number of teams (Napoli, Roma, Marseille), the latest reports from France claim that OM had something to do with Mario’s refusal.

Marseille - who came fourth last season in Ligue 1- are said to be close to making a final plunge.



They could get everything wrapped up in the next 48 hours, with agent Mino Raiola co-ordinating talks between Jean-Pierre Rivière (Nice president_ and his equivalent at OM Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

The 27-year-old has done very well for himself in France, scoring 40 goals between Ligue 1 and Europa League action over the last two seasons.